Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Boosted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position By $6.41 Million; Joho Capital Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Joho Capital Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 0.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc acquired 4,700 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)'s stock declined 8.56%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 732,321 shares with $124.09M value, up from 727,621 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $464.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $178.42. About 6.55M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 34.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 75,370 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)'s stock rose 8.91%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 295,716 shares with $25.41 million value, up from 220,346 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $51.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 248,488 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 261,355 shares to 10,940 valued at $543,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,254 shares and now owns 229,394 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha" published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha" on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: "NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes" published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fortune.com's news article titled: "Will the Bakkt Launch Help Bitcoin Go Mainstream? – Fortune" with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 1.86% above currents $92.68 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9900 target in Monday, July 22 report. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana-based Donaldson Management has invested 0.02% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Nbt Financial Bank N A New York has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 995,759 were reported by Investec Asset Management Limited. Parkside National Bank & Trust Tru has 722 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hilton Cap Limited Company holds 0.01% or 992 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Liability Company Adv invested in 21,238 shares. Moreover, Montag Caldwell Ltd has 3.33% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oakworth Cap Inc has 130 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.56% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.09% or 1,345 shares. First American Commercial Bank has 0.33% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 393,436 shares. Sands Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 371,055 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 166,849 shares. California-based Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 28.40% above currents $178.42 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 16. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24500 target. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.