Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Lowered as Shares Declined; Jefferies Group Has Trimmed Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position as Shares Declined

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 79.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,484 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $947,000, down from 12,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $337.91. About 1.67M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 20/04/2018 – BOEING HAS BEEN WORKING TO UNDERSTAND ROOT CAUSE: ESPER; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Industrials Adds Textron, Cuts Boeing; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Aware of Rolls-Royce Latest Trent 1000 Inspection Disclosure; 20/03/2018 – BOEING: BOEING, SKYUP AIRLINES FINALIZE ORDER FIVE 737 MAX; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA CEO LHAG.DE SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING MORE A380S; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 96.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 309,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 11,871 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 321,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.42. About 2.14 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – INCREASING 2018 PROFIT OUTLOOK BY $2.00 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $9.75 TO $10.75 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 15,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 415,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 490,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 35.05 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6,006 shares to 195,197 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).