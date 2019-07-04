Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Boosted Xcel Energy (XEL) Position By $336,336; Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Has 1.36 Sentiment

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 15 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 11 reduced and sold their stakes in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.22 million shares, down from 3.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 3.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 6,006 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 195,197 shares with $10.97M value, up from 189,191 last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $31.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 1.36M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 27.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.70% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – CONSTRUCTION ON 522-MEGAWATT SAGAMORE WIND PROJECT NEAR PORTALES, N.M., WILL START IN 2019; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY & SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.7. About 135,877 shares traded. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) has declined 4.08% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.51% the S&P500.

Stelac Advisory Services Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund for 14,000 shares. Cordasco Financial Network owns 3,487 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corp has 0.06% invested in the company for 58,112 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 280,976 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $753.90 million. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Inc stated it has 1.35% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Cypress Cap Gp accumulated 25,840 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation owns 26,566 shares. Davenport And Communication Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,528 shares. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 96,052 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 33,743 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 5.76M shares or 0.14% of the stock. American Century Cos holds 5.37M shares. 65,589 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Stock Yards Fincl Bank accumulated 3,655 shares. Anchor Cap Ltd stated it has 289,040 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 2,425 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Bell Bancorporation holds 7,594 shares.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,966 shares to 125,125 valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 9,721 shares and now owns 2,484 shares. Ishares Tr (QUAL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEL in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.