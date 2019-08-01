Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Decreased Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Financial Counselors Has Boosted Position in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) as Market Valuation Declined

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (RLJ) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 24,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.83% . The institutional investor held 211,088 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 186,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Rlj Lodging Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $17.28. About 1.65M shares traded or 40.35% up from the average. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) has declined 22.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RLJ News: 12/03/2018 RLJ Lodging Trust Completes Early Redemption of Senior Secured Notes; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST PRESIDENT-CEO ROSS H. BIERKAN WILL RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – DJ RLJ Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLJ); 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – COMPANY INTENDS TO APPLY NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO PAY DOWN ITS CREDIT FACILITY AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 10/04/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces CEO Succession – Leslie D. Hale to Become President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION – LESLIE D. HALE TO BE; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH RESPECT TO ROLES OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NEAR TERM; 10/04/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST NAMES LESLIE D. HALE PRESIDENT-CEO; 28/03/2018 – RLJ LODGING TRUST – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $262,000 PER KEY; 28/03/2018 – RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Sale of Sheraton Philadelphia Society Hill for $95.5 million

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 5,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 26,013 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 31,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $277.68. About 1.74 million shares traded or 20.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RLJ shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 156.90 million shares or 5.10% less from 165.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management has 0.01% invested in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 87,083 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 7.95 million shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 197,863 shares. Arrow Inv Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 0.16% or 22,091 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 282,218 shares. Profit Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 80,836 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts holds 0.01% or 87,271 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). Mackay Shields Lc reported 28,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 78,729 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 15,627 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.02% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 11,923 shares. 64,181 were reported by Shell Asset Mgmt.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,250 activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,078 shares to 175,685 shares, valued at $17.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,768 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 75,619 shares to 252,555 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Ltd Partnership has 0.47% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Arrow Fincl invested in 13,397 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.01% or 7,473 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,674 shares. First Long Island Ltd Llc holds 1,256 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 17,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Meritage Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 720,479 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim Holding Limited has invested 2.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.45% or 93,915 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc accumulated 2,303 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 99,350 shares. Bainco has invested 0.94% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Coastline Tru Communications owns 27,550 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).