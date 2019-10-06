Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Decreased By $354,333 Its Cognex (CGNX) Stake; Famous Daves Of America (DAVE) Has 0.4 Sentiment

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 38.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 7,539 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 11,800 shares with $566,000 value, down from 19,339 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $8.26B valuation. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.23. About 399,161 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Famous Daves Of America Inc (DAVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.74, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 4 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 10 cut down and sold stakes in Famous Daves Of America Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.77 million shares, down from 4.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Famous Daves Of America Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Among 4 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.75’s average target is -13.16% below currents $49.23 stock price. Cognex had 9 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Tuesday, July 16. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral”.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 41,143 shares to 293,698 valued at $18.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) stake by 11,377 shares and now owns 71,739 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.07% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Comml Bank Of America De holds 1.16M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Shine Investment Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 217 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co accumulated 84,393 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 57,029 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1.05 million shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 2,393 shares. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.04% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 917,451 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 19,365 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Blue Fincl Capital Inc owns 7,085 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Snyder Management Lp has invested 1.21% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Whittier Trust Company holds 0% or 280 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk owns 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 153,832 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.25 million for 58.61 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Bandera Partners Llc holds 3.78% of its portfolio in BBQ Holdings, Inc. for 1.44 million shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 1.69 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.36% invested in the company for 114,914 shares. The Texas-based Lafitte Capital Management Lp has invested 0.15% in the stock. Amg National Trust Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 20,000 shares.