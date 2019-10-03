Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Boosted Southern Co (SO) Holding by $386,815; Edison International Common (EIX) Shareholder Stonehill Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $8.80 Million

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.67B market cap company. It closed at $74.48 lastly. It is down 13.49% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 04/04/2018 – NJ TRANSIT: WESTBOUND TRAINS WILL BYPASS EDISON & NEW BRUNSWICK; 22/03/2018 – Edison issues outlook on Immunovia (IMMUNOV); 10/04/2018 – EDISON SEES ELECTRIC CARS PLAYING BIG PART IN REDUCING CARBON; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 01:45 PM; 09/05/2018 – Phillips Edison Grocery Center REIT lll Initial Public Offering Declared Effective by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 08/03/2018 – EDISON WILL NEED 10 GW OF BATTERY STORAGE BY 2030: PIZARRO; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/05/2018 – CORRECT: EDISON ISSUES UPDATE ON PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 7,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 270,030 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.93 million, up from 262,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 132,872 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 10/05/2018 – Southern Co: New Construction Milestones Reached at Vogtle Nuclear Expansion

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Verso (NYSE:VRS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Georgia Power continues to make progress on ash pond closure at Plant McIntosh with dewatering process to begin in October – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) Share Price Is Down 38% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Macerich Mousetrap Is Ready To Snap – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Retail Apocalypse” May Last 2 More Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 104,504 shares to 12,704 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,557 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Company Ma holds 0.56% or 24.79 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hennessy Advsr has 823,200 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 4,202 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 450,000 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). King Luther Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 40,031 shares. American International Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Rothschild Invest Il reported 19,562 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System holds 7.61 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. 4,750 were reported by Salem Mgmt. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ntv Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,427 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.01% or 4,449 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Inc accumulated 30,980 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 183,746 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 113,180 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Pinebridge Investments LP owns 65,067 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 188,595 shares. Blume Capital has 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bridgewater Associates Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Baystate Wealth Management Llc owns 51 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 36,162 shares. Financial Architects reported 178 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability invested in 13,891 shares. Boston holds 4.64 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund holds 0.09% or 6,795 shares in its portfolio.