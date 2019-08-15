Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Raised By $326,268 Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding; Eastern Co (EML) Sentiment Is 2

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 5,724 shares as Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)’s stock declined 15.29%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 246,463 shares with $14.06M value, up from 240,739 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc now has $86.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 5.44 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/05/2018 – Gulf News: Trump, Xi ease trade tensions with ZTE, Qualcomm reversals; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Shuts Jacobs Out Of Board Election On Takeover Plans — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom stalled for US security probe; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom’s deal for Qualcomm is in serious jeopardy, might have to abandon bid and come back later; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 14/03/2018 – Trump’s sudden Broadcom-Qualcomm ruling could put a serious chill on cross-border M&A; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only

Eastern Co (EML) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.89, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 22 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold stock positions in Eastern Co. The institutional investors in our database reported: 5.56 million shares, up from 3.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Eastern Co in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 11 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm Inc has $11500 highest and $57 lowest target. $83.09’s average target is 16.23% above currents $71.49 stock price. Qualcomm Inc had 31 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $85 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of QCOM in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James upgraded QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on Thursday, May 2 to “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Lc owns 13,202 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. North Mngmt accumulated 106,405 shares or 1.01% of the stock. St Johns Invest Mgmt Lc owns 12,161 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 296,250 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc accumulated 71,976 shares. First Interstate National Bank & Trust owns 96,549 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 6,183 shares. Capstone Fin Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 16,162 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sigma Planning Corporation owns 20,734 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited has 0.41% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 729,731 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 2,074 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability accumulated 7,872 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 5,405 shares to 52,310 valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,966 shares and now owns 125,125 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) was reduced too.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm names new board chairman – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qualcomm Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why and Where You Buy Qualcomm Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm Can’t Catch A Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Eastern Company (EML) CEO Gus Vlak on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Eastern Company Reports Net Sales of $61.4 Million and Earnings of $0.40 Per Diluted Share for the Second Quarter Of 2019 – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Eastern Company (EML) CEO August Vlak on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 1,238 shares traded. The Eastern Company (EML) has declined 12.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EML News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BARINGTON’S MITAROTONDA DISCUSSING EASTERN COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES TO DISTRIBUTE 0.5 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY SHARE; 02/05/2018 – The Eastern Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – UNDER AGREEMENT AL-MANSOUR INTERNATIONAL WILL MARKET, DISTRIBUTE AND SELL PRODUCT IN EGYPT; 24/04/2018 – EGYPT’S EASTERN CO – NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 3.44 BLN VS EGP 1.34 BLN YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – EASTERN CO – EXPECTS 281 MLN CIGARETTES SALE IN 2018 AT PRICE OF EGP 18 PER PACK; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO – BOARD APPROVES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 2.25 BLN FROM EGP 1.5 BLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Eastern May Benefit, Industry Production Up in April; 13/03/2018 EASTERN CO SAE EAST.CA : EFG HERMES REMOVES FROM MENA TOP 20 LIST; 03/04/2018 – EASTERN CO -BOARD APPROVES AUTHORISED CAPITAL INCREASE TO EGP 4.5 BLN FROM EGP 3 BLN

The Eastern Company manufactures and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $142.37 million. The companyÂ’s Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint locks, slam and draw latches, dead bolt latches, compression latches, cam-type vehicular locks, hinges, tool box locks, light-weight sleeper boxes, school bus door closure hardware, and vents for Class 8 trucks. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in tractor-trailer trucks, moving vans, off-road construction and farming equipment, school buses, military vehicles, recreational boats, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and fire and rescue vehicles.