Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Lowered Visa (V) Stake by $500,604 as Share Price Rose; Dudley & Shanley Lowered Its Holding in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) as Shares Declined

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11 million, down from 125,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $180.54. About 2.24 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 18,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 683,372 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44 million, down from 702,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 300,688 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.94 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,724 shares to 246,463 shares, valued at $14.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 57,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares to 82,194 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 6.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.44 per share. SCI’s profit will be $86.75M for 25.21 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings.