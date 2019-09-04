Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $347,022; Dish Network (DISH) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Dish Network Corp (DISH) investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 140 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 141 reduced and sold stock positions in Dish Network Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 295.77 million shares, up from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dish Network Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 99 Increased: 110 New Position: 30.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,966 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 125,125 shares with $14.76M value, down from 128,091 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 12.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor

The stock increased 3.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 1.02 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Buying DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday 8/28 Insider Buying Report: DISH, W – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Dish Network’s Stock Down About 40% Since 2015? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Dish Network (DISH) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Cardinal Health, Dish Network and Global Payments – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $286.64 million for 13.96 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

King Street Capital Management L.P. holds 21.23% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation for 13.90 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 130,555 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Capital Management Llc has 1.5% invested in the company for 12.47 million shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has invested 1.38% in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 3.02 million shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.48% above currents $137.26 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. Barclays Capital maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy” rating.

