Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Increases Position in Cerner (CERN); D R Horton (DHI) Shares Rose While Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Cut by $6.93 Million Its Holding

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 169,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 235,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. It closed at $49.21 lastly. It is up 5.10% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 02/05/2018 – D.R. Horton’s New Jersey Division Opens Whispering Hills in Barnegat; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 217,114 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.42 million, up from 202,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $68.52. About 1.49M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 19,474 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 59,009 shares. Scout Invests has 526,155 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 16,300 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 1.19 million shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 11,200 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sandler Capital has invested 1.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Boston stated it has 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company owns 472,683 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 100,405 were reported by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Limited Co. State Street reported 15.52 million shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,573 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,707 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hightower Advisors Limited Com reported 165,362 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pennsylvania reported 9,905 shares stake. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 46,274 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.83% stake. Headinvest Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,970 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 1.02 million shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). First Merchants Corp invested in 33,842 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Confluence Management Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 5,063 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Davidson Advisors owns 0.87% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 145,913 shares. 2.07M were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl Corp. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 125,125 shares, valued at $14.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,922 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.