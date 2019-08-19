Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Maintains Holding in Unilever Plc (UL); Ckw Financial Group Holds Stake in Apple Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL)

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 7,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 105,705 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, up from 97,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 880,728 shares traded or 30.16% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Europe’s household goods led the losses, with Unilever among the sector’s worst performers; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 (AAPL) by 208.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 1,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,486 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $472,000, up from 807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Usd0.00001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 05/03/2018 – Apple is also working to get consumers better access to their medical data; 10/05/2018 – Apple has scrapped plans for an 850 million euro ($1 billion) data center in Ireland; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 30/03/2018 – Japan Display to raise $500m to supply key customer Apple; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 04/05/2018 – Forbes: Apple’s essential upgrades to the upcoming iPhone X2, iPhone X Plus and iPhone X SE, sources say:…

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares to 125,125 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,907 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Lc has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,556 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Ny has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 41,139 shares. Novare Capital Management Limited Company owns 72,412 shares. Twin Capital reported 330,927 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta has 92,918 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation has invested 1.58% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Capital invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookstone Cap has invested 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pillar Pacific Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.14% or 97,466 shares. Smith Moore And invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv reported 43,414 shares. Inv House holds 263,788 shares. Mathes Incorporated has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Da Davidson & Co invested in 1.5% or 469,028 shares.