Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Holding in Nic (EGOV) by $978,384; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.75 Million as Stock Value Declined

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.59. About 4.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 464.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 57,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 69,952 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 12,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.77. About 49,672 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 07/03/2018 – Louisiana Residents Can Now Use an Online Service to Request Private Well Water Testing; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 23/04/2018 – Weld County, Colorado Citizens Can Skip the Trip to DMV with Gov2Go; 04/05/2018 – Daily Comet: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 03/05/2018 – Nichols Farms Launches a Snacking Legacy With Nic’s Mix™; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $333 MLN TO $343 MLN; 04/05/2018 – TV Guide: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 30/03/2018 – Italy March Preliminary CPI: NIC By Components (Table); 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.75 TO $0.79; 08/03/2018 – NIC Sees 2018 Rev $333M-$343M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,640 shares. Van Strum And Towne accumulated 6,367 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,702 shares. Asset Management Grp owns 0.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,143 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.6% or 939,879 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 336,121 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 322,455 shares. General accumulated 600,000 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Westchester Capital holds 5.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 232,256 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.9% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 219,072 were accumulated by Fiera Cap Corp. Optimum Investment Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 93,367 shares. Fosun Limited reported 8,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt invested in 17,556 shares. Compton Cap Management Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 199,004 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28 million and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (NYSE:IBM) by 4,673 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 5,212 shares to 25,922 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,820 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 100 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 29,700 shares. State Street Corporation holds 2.12M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests LP accumulated 65,216 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Mgmt has 0.16% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 33,402 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 19,355 shares. Gw Henssler & Assocs Ltd invested in 69,952 shares. Renaissance Ltd Company reported 0.01% stake. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 1,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP owns 61,652 shares. Amer Cap Management reported 17,805 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Common Retirement Fund owns 505,983 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 703,053 shares. Cambridge Advsrs holds 11,159 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV).

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “E-Gov Services Provider NIC Enters Cannabis Industry – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate NIC (EGOV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NIC Inc. Can Be Revived – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why NIC Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MIXT or EGOV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.