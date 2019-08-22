Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Cut By $662,354 Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) Position; Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL) stake by 59.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 4,114 shares as Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (CBRL)’s stock rose 5.66%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 2,820 shares with $456,000 value, down from 6,934 last quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St now has $3.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $165.17. About 128,676 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBRL); 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 31/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.45, REV VIEW $3.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls

Carmignac Gestion increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 84,253 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 796,658 shares with $214.90 million value, up from 712,405 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $268.95. About 140,139 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED BY MERIDIAN UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Rev $4.65B; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 05/03/2018 WellCare Commits to Tampa Headquarters through 2030; 11/04/2018 – WellCare Announces 2017 Annual Review; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 16.75% above currents $268.95 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Horizon Investment Llc has 8,769 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,090 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dana Investment Advisors has 1.58% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 124,525 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) reported 13,000 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc invested in 0.33% or 5,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 281 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 20,416 shares. At Natl Bank owns 2,233 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Smart Portfolios has invested 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Landscape Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 817 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.23% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested in 22,869 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Lc invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 10,673 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 844,947 shares to 469,237 valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 9,820 shares and now owns 86,771 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.01M for 16.99 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cracker Barrel has $19000 highest and $150 lowest target. $172.50’s average target is 4.44% above currents $165.17 stock price. Cracker Barrel had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27 with “Market Perform”.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 25,319 shares to 122,007 valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 5,724 shares and now owns 246,463 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.