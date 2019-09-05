Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Position Increased by Wedgewood Partners Inc

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 31,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 227,027 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, up from 195,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 11.01 million shares traded or 5.97% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 12/04/2018 – RUSSIAN WATCHDOG: TALKS ONGOING W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EDCL DEAL; 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.76. About 811,282 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) by 306,151 shares to 365,496 shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,200 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 116 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Company. 50,000 were reported by Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 10,671 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.4% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 56,056 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 38 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc has 0.01% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Art Advsr Lc reported 44,858 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp holds 0.14% or 432,436 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown stated it has 840 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 4,928 shares. Counsel Limited Liability Company New York has invested 0.41% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,465 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holding Limited stated it has 0.06% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,405 shares to 52,310 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,371 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

