Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Stake In Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Was Has Boosted; Avon Prods (AVP) Holder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Boosted Stake

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 75,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 295,716 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.41 million, up from 220,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.46. About 258,631 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Avon Prods Inc (AVP) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 736,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.92% . The hedge fund held 5.10M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78M, up from 4.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Avon Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87B market cap company. It closed at $4.32 lastly. It is down 168.99% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 168.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AVP News: 04/05/2018 – Sweden’s Oriflame misses profit expectations as Russian sales fall; 26/03/2018 – Avon Gives Activist Group Board Seat, Avoiding Proxy Fight; 11/03/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 5km NNW of Glen Avon, CA; 26/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, EACH MEMBER OF BARINGTON GROUP AGREED TO ABIDE BY CERTAIN CUSTOMARY VOTING & STANDSTILL PROVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – LG Household buys Avon Japan for $96m; 20/03/2018 – AVON PRODUCTS: CERBERUS AFFIL VOTED SHRS TO NAME TESSLER TO BD; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Tred Avon River, Between Bellevue, MD and Oxford, MD; 03/04/2018 – AVON RUBBER PLC – DISPOSAL; 21/04/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 7km NW of Glen Avon, CA; 03/05/2018 – Avon Products 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 2c

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 244,400 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold AVP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 284.13 million shares or 10.73% less from 318.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Alpine Assoc Management Incorporated owns 4.79M shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Public Lc invested in 1.53M shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Techs, a New York-based fund reported 24.73 million shares. Pnc Financial Ser Gp stated it has 24,734 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 3.65M shares. 1.35M are owned by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Ftb Advisors accumulated 1,065 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.38 million shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 185,800 shares. 108,039 were accumulated by Ls Inv Limited Liability. Tig Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1% in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP). Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) for 1.43 million shares.

