Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Upped Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position by $1.34 Million as Valuation Declined; As Source Cap (SOR) Market Value Were Volatile, Shaker Financial Services Has Increased by $3.08 Million Its Holding

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 75,509 shares traded or 475.75% up from the average. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 23.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 32,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 169,758 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08M, up from 137,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.98. About 1.12M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,405 shares to 52,310 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 26,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,601 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund I (PFN) by 160,506 shares to 227,736 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (NASDAQ:FUND) by 238,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,849 shares, and cut its stake in Xai Octagon Floatng Rate Alt.