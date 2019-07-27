Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Trimmed by $463,019; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Share Value Rose, Wafra Investment Advisory Group Boosted Position

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 80.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 86,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,483 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13 million, up from 107,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 5,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00 million, down from 243,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Announces FDA Approval of the Alinityâ„¢ s System, the Latest Technology for Screening and Protecting the US Blood and Plasma Supply – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 17,967 are held by Fulton Bank & Trust Na. Puzo Michael J accumulated 3.03% or 97,118 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stratford Consulting Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shelter Mutual has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Holderness Invs Com reported 10,503 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Ct reported 28,905 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 1.31 million shares. S&Co Inc invested 2.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fjarde Ap holds 0.52% or 516,873 shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 9,894 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd owns 2,717 shares. North Star Mgmt stated it has 71,782 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 24,178 shares to 142,281 shares, valued at $7.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. Jejurikar Shailesh also sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Matthew Price sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98 million. 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold 41,088 shares worth $3.90 million.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analyst Pegs P&G for Double-Digit Return Potential – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why P&G (PG) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Procter & Gamble, Tesla, AutoZone & more – CNBC” with publication date: June 28, 2019.