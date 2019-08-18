Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Cut Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $347,022 as Market Valuation Rose; As Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) Stock Value Rose, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Lifted Position by $19.20 Million

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (PRGO) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.94 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 1.70M shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 07/03/2018 Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval And Planned Launch For The Store Brand OTC Equivalent Of Mucinex(R) DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Sernivo® Spray, 0.05%; 14/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LITIGATIONS REGARDING PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NDA FOR HALOBETASOL PROPIONATE LOTION, 0.05%; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PROMIUS PHARMA LLC INITIATED PATENT LITIGATION ON MAY 22, 2018 IN COURT; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 09/03/2018 – PERRIGO – EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.90 TO $3.30; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – U.S. FTC requires Amneal and lmpax to divest rights to 10 generic drugs

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 2,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 125,125 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, down from 128,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,319 shares to 122,007 shares, valued at $10.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Cap invested in 4.27% or 68,949 shares. The Maryland-based Horan Capital Mngmt has invested 6.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc has 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,238 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id stated it has 10,795 shares. 7,988 were accumulated by Round Table Services Ltd Llc. 23.90M are held by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd reported 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Co reported 2,997 shares. Ithaka Gru Ltd reported 321,999 shares stake. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.38% or 40,366 shares in its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Management Lc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca holds 8,638 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtn reported 143,132 shares stake. Cwm Limited Company reported 55,853 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 393,160 shares to 643,704 shares, valued at $181.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 81,190 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sivik Health Ltd Liability Co holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 40,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Co reported 83,857 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 19,710 are owned by Lpl Llc. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 735 shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 8 shares. Chevy Chase Incorporated invested 0.02% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company invested in 8,935 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 0.01% or 119,592 shares. Citadel reported 223,254 shares. Fil Limited has 0% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Moors & Cabot holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 12,882 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 328,541 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 17 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 42,103 shares.

