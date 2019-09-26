Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Increased Its Holding in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by $302,492; As Inphi (IPHI) Stock Value Rose, Alexandria Capital Boosted Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (PRGO) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 6,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 100,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 93,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 682,831 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 14/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms First To File Patent Challenge For Generic Version Of Ultravate® Lotion, 0.05%; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 23/03/2018 – Perrigo CEO John Hendrickson 2017 Total Pay $8.3M; 16/05/2018 – Aspen’s $1 Billion Formula Unit Is Said to Draw Reckitt, Perrigo; 24/05/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY – PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING PERRIGO’S PARAGRAPH IV ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR BETAMETHASONE DIPROPIONATE, 0.05% SPRAY; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo Sees FY EPS $2.90-EPS $3.30; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 07/03/2018 – PERRIGO – FINALIZING PLANS TO LAUNCH CO’S STORE BRAND EQUIVALENT OF MUCINEX DM MAXIMUM STRENGTH FOR 2018 COUGH-COLD SEASON; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter on Generic Version of ProAir

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Inphi Corp (IPHI) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 7,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The institutional investor held 45,170 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 37,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Inphi Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 642,787 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 20/03/2018 – Inphi and Innovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 24/04/2018 – INPHI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 14C, EST. 10C; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 4,092 shares to 92,187 shares, valued at $18.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,201 shares, and cut its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold PRGO shares while 89 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,196 shares to 28,985 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (NYSE:APC) by 32,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,914 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).