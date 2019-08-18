Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lifted Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding; As Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) Market Value Rose, Holder Washington Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $863,200

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd bought 11,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 140,467 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 129,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 3.59M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The (EL) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 176,489 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.43 million, down from 181,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Estee Lauder Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.45 million shares traded or 83.90% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 5,683 shares to 26,013 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,125 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry St (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 3,017 shares to 74,711 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 55,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings.