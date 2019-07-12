Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Has Lowered Visa (V) Stake by $500,604 as Market Value Rose; As Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined, Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Lifted Position

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11M, down from 125,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $410.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $180.74. About 6.91 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 6,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,007 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $763,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.53. About 22.97M shares traded or 63.27% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart Patten Comm Limited Liability Co reported 19,875 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 667,975 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,584 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division stated it has 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Howard Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Principal Financial Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Affinity Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.53% or 156,357 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 5.12M shares stake. Premier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Burney Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated invested in 9,873 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund reported 32,461 shares stake. Randolph reported 111,385 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 150,812 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 53,506 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 12,704 shares to 28,286 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,002 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.21B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6,006 shares to 195,197 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 11,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.97 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.