Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Upped British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position; 7 Bullish Analysts Covering Evolent Health, Inc. (EVH)

Among 7 analysts covering Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolent Health had 20 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, March 21. Robert W. Baird maintained Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EVH in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. See Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) latest ratings:

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $32 New Target: $20 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides healthcare delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $582.58 million. It operates as a managed services firm that supports integrated health systems in migration toward value care and population health management. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s services include providing clients with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services.

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 592,371 shares traded. Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) has declined 24.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EVH News: 05/03/2018 UNITEDHEALTH – AS RESULT OF SALE,ADVISORY BOARD CO’S RIGHT TO NOMINATE 2 DIRECTORS TO EVOLENT HEALTH’S BOARD REDUCED TO RIGHT TO NOMINATE 1 DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4C; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Sees 2018 Adjusted Rev $565M to $585M; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health Collaborates with Lee Health to Launch and Operate Provider-Sponsored Medicaid Plan in Fort Myers, Florida; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Rev $139.7M; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT 1Q ADJ REV $144.4M, EST. $140.8M; 09/05/2018 – EVOLENT HEALTH INC EVH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $577.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Evolent Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Evolent Health 1Q Loss/Shr 18c