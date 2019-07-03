Gw Henssler & Associates LTD Raised By $1.25 Million Its Metlife (MET) Stake; 5 Analysts Are Bullish Target (TGT) Last Week

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Target had 26 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by UBS. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, May 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $77.0000 New Target: $82.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $100.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $67.0000 Upgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd increased Metlife Inc (MET) stake by 12.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd acquired 29,651 shares as Metlife Inc (MET)’s stock rose 6.67%. The Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd holds 272,295 shares with $11.59M value, up from 242,644 last quarter. Metlife Inc now has $47.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.80M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches $2.9 Billion of Global Agricultural Mortgage Production for 2017; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 29/03/2018 – April 6th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 16/05/2018 – MetLife: Board Approved McCallion’s Salary Increase in Connection With Him Becoming CFO, Effective May 10; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s Pickup: Grocery Shoppers Still Prefer Shopping In Stores – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Target Corporation (TGT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Target Changed The Narrative – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Valuation of Target Stock Is Lower Than Its Peers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.99% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $87.9. About 1.52M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Target Corporation Issues a Voluntary Recall For a Variety of Frozen Products Sold at a Single Store on Oahu; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $45.09 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 15.38 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 1.02M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 186,231 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 490,870 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 55,964 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Boston Partners owns 2.13M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 1.35M were reported by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Spf Beheer Bv holds 1.74M shares or 3% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 48,103 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 217 shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 0.09% or 4,747 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 5,528 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Hightower Ltd Llc owns 407,341 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 5,405 shares to 52,310 valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) stake by 5,683 shares and now owns 26,013 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MetLife had 7 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 16 by Bank of America. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.