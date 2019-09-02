Gvo Asset Management LTD Trimmed Irobot (IRBT) Position By $1.71 Million; Seaworld Entertainment (SEAS) Shorts Raised By 5.52%

Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) had an increase of 5.52% in short interest. SEAS’s SI was 7.72 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.52% from 7.31 million shares previously. With 1.86 million avg volume, 4 days are for Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s short sellers to cover SEAS’s short positions. The SI to Seaworld Entertainment Inc’s float is 11.54%. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.39M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Got Wells Notice From SEC Staff on April; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld flops as it reveals SEC notice; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT RECEIVED A WRITTEN WELLS NOTICE; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld; 12/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barron’s

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased Irobot Corp (IRBT) stake by 34.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as Irobot Corp (IRBT)’s stock declined 28.71%. The Gvo Asset Management Ltd holds 27,500 shares with $3.24 million value, down from 42,100 last quarter. Irobot Corp now has $1.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 567,673 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT

Among 4 analysts covering SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. SeaWorld has $39 highest and $22 lowest target. $32.60’s average target is 12.38% above currents $29.01 stock price. SeaWorld had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Tuesday, March 19 report.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand name in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. It has a 24.38 P/E ratio. It also operates the Adventure Island name in Tampa; Water Country USA name in Williamsburg; Discovery Cove marine life theme park in Orlando; and Sesame Place, a seasonal park in Langhorne.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 55.74 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 346,466 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 1.52 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 6.29M shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). New York-based Quantbot Techs L P has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Regions Fincl reported 358 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.14% or 126,992 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 2,913 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 21,245 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 77 shares. Gam Ag reported 9,989 shares.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.17 million activity. Shares for $2.11 million were sold by CAMPANELLO RUSSELL J on Thursday, April 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eam Investors Lc stated it has 15,432 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company holds 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 76,824 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan Co has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Private Advisor Gp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 6,145 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 9,253 shares. Oppenheimer & invested 0.02% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Lord Abbett & Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 770,659 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 27,300 shares. 247,100 were reported by Spark Invest Limited Company. Scout Inc accumulated 41,483 shares. Profund Advisors holds 2,908 shares. Voloridge Ltd Llc owns 33,825 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 60,391 shares. 742,391 are owned by Baillie Gifford & Communications. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 11,625 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.13 million for 26.64 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.