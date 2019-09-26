Gvo Asset Management LTD Position in Tesla (TSLA) Upped by $12.93 Million; Jane Street Group Continues to Hold Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP)

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 427.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 54,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 67,514 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 12,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 2.66 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N – CONFIRMS IT HAS SUBMITTED PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF SMURFIT KAPPA; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Looks to M&A After Spurning International Paper’s Takeover Bid; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Business Segment Operating Profits $512M

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $228.7. About 9.44 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Wall St ends choppy day lower; 09/05/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES TESLA INC SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS ANTONIO GRACIAS, KIMBALL MUSK, AND JAMES R. MURDOCH; 03/04/2018 – Tesla Reports Progress in Model 3 Production; 23/05/2018 – Consumer groups asks U.S. agency to probe Tesla ‘Autopilot’ ads; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan; 19/05/2018 – Tesla Shareholders Urged to Separate Chairman’s Role From Musk; 22/05/2018 – SNAP INC SAYS NIMA KHAJEHNOURI WILL SERVE AS ACTING LEAD FOR CO’S MONETIZATION ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT; 15/05/2018 – Tesla is facing new pressure from shareholder advisers to do something about Steve Jurvetson The advisory firm Glass Lewis says it is concerned by the venture capitalist’s “fairly extraordinary” leave of absence; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 04/05/2018 – Here are all the outrageous things Elon Musk said during his bizarre Tesla earnings call

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) by 2.16M shares to 283,553 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Put) (NYSE:WDAY) by 101,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schnieders Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). World Asset Management Incorporated has 29,645 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 10,678 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 476 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability invested in 0.13% or 6,600 shares. Wright holds 18,442 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Incorporated stated it has 15,570 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.01% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) or 8,664 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 11,545 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gp Ltd invested in 489,992 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 145,527 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 1,668 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 38,637 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 11,800 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp accumulated 6,615 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.04% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Kames Capital Plc invested in 139,877 shares or 0.84% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.1% or 233,305 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 543,690 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 2,268 shares. Blair William And Com Il has 15,043 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 0% or 2,074 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 379,196 shares.

