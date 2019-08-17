Gvo Asset Management LTD Position in Irobot (IRBT) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Stake Held by Next Century Growth Investors Llc

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 33,494 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 22,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $6.23 during the last trading session, reaching $151.37. About 259,791 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR)

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $65.22. About 525,657 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q EPS 71c

More notable recent Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Monolithic Power Systems to Report Second Quarter Results on July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Semiconductor Stocks Could Get Red Hot After Huge Nvidia Deal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Chip Stocks That Can Take the Heat from China – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Chip stocks head for record high after Texas Instruments earnings, ahead of Intelâ€™s results – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce & Co has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Axa invested in 0.01% or 18,220 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd, a Florida-based fund reported 11,809 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Franklin Resource Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 2.25 million shares. Raymond James Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Hl Serv Ltd Co stated it has 41,460 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,379 shares. Granahan Inv Management Ma accumulated 16,855 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). State Street stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside Comml Bank Tru holds 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 19 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 220,787 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Capital Management Lp has 0.02% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 3,464 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14,643 shares to 118,559 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinsale Capital Group by 57,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,870 shares, and cut its stake in Orthopediatrics Corp.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: iRobot (IRBT) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IRobot (IRBT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why You Should Buy the Dip In iRobot Stock – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “iRobot Corp (IRBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed iRobot’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shareholders Feel About Its 164% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Com holds 844,390 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 2.53 million shares in its portfolio. Connors Investor holds 0.32% or 20,092 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 609 shares. Baillie Gifford has 742,391 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Co invested in 226,208 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 3,217 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 5,852 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc owns 11 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 324,597 shares. Duncker Streett & reported 5 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 60,391 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 46 shares for 0% of their portfolio.