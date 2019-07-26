Gvo Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Irobot (IRBT) by $1.71 Million as Stock Declined; Diebold Nxdf (Put) (DBD) Holder Atika Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.10 Million as Market Value Rose

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) (DBD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.22% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 7.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 2.86 million shares traded or 112.85% up from the average. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has declined 21.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DBD News: 30/05/2018 – Diebold Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Diebold’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.66% STAKE IN DIEBOLD NIXDORF INCORPORATED; 12/03/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect Services Accelerate Physical Banking And Shopping To The Speed Of Digital; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $1.25-Loss 95c; 23/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF APPOINTS ELLEN COSTELLO TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Diebold Nixdorf 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTIC INVESTMENT BOOSTED DIEBOLD STAKE TO 8.0% FROM ~6.8%; 11/05/2018 – DIEBOLD NIXDORF HOLDER GAMCO REPORTS 9.56% STAKE; 24/04/2018 – Banco Bolivariano Transforms its Mobile Consumer Experience With Diebold Nixdorf’s Vynamic Digital Banking

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $75.06. About 599,438 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31, REV VIEW $1.07 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Exits Position in iRobot; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Service Inc holds 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 18 shares. Geode Management Lc has 336,278 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 9,735 are owned by Element Cap Management Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 10,400 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated accumulated 472,480 shares. 9,368 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 37,214 shares. Scout Invs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Disciplined Growth Mn stated it has 371,940 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Gru Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). 21,144 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us Inc, New York-based fund reported 254,383 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 686,730 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has invested 0.06% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Prudential Fincl Incorporated reported 45,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $4.36 million activity. 1,995 shares were sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel, worth $211,540. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $171,000 was sold by Stacy Michelle.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold DBD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 62.59 million shares or 8.47% less from 68.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 28,600 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Oarsman reported 29,925 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cutter Brokerage stated it has 21,229 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Tn invested in 0% or 525 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldgs has 0% invested in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 20,510 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 101,840 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc owns 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 5.84 million shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 26,277 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD). The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 38,000 shares to 273,000 shares, valued at $8.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 24,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. Naher Ulrich bought $109,590 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) on Tuesday, February 19. GREENFIELD GARY G had bought 5,000 shares worth $47,224. $27,467 worth of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was bought by COSTELLO ELLEN. The insider RUTHERFORD JEFFREY L bought $201,270. 22,222 shares were bought by Schmid Gerrard, worth $195,456.