Gvo Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Irobot (IRBT) as Stock Value Declined; Saia (SAIA) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Raised Position

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 996,658 shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 11,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 170,822 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, up from 159,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 305,057 shares traded or 62.43% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $4.36 million activity. Weinstein Glen Daniel had sold 1,995 shares worth $211,540 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $171,000 were sold by Stacy Michelle.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.80M for 26.43 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 2,010 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 582,259 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Gagnon Secs Ltd Com holds 2.91% or 113,289 shares. Alps Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,544 shares in its portfolio. Symmetry Peak Limited Liability has 1,750 shares. Pnc Fin Services Inc accumulated 132,120 shares. 299,994 are held by Columbus Circle. 24,152 are owned by Trexquant Invest Lp. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.01% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 7,405 shares. First Mercantile Co has invested 0.08% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,925 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd has 67,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.