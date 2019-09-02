Gvo Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Irobot (IRBT) Holding by $1.71 Million; Pioneer Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake in Williams Companies (WMB) as Share Price Declined

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 567,673 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/05/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 189% to 18 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15 – $2.40; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB) by 779.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 826,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 932,752 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.79M, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Williams Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.84M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 17/05/2018 – Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 13,047 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 29,577 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 409,100 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Shelton Management holds 0.01% or 328 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc stated it has 31,722 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 13,839 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0% or 7,795 shares. Baillie Gifford Com has 0.1% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 742,391 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Liability owns 3,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,512 shares. Gvo Asset Ltd has invested 2.83% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 38,875 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 72,330 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 21,848 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 45,233 shares.

Since April 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.17 million activity.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.21 million for 26.64 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RRGB, IRBT, PI – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed iRobot’s (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shareholders Feel About Its 164% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “iRobot Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why iRobot Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Not on Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alexandria Cap Lc owns 97,130 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder reported 1.76 million shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.06% or 51,346 shares. Parkside Savings Bank invested in 0.29% or 29,530 shares. Brinker reported 42,735 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp owns 6,573 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fil Limited has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Permit Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Gam Ag accumulated 300,000 shares. Lincoln Corporation invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.15% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 1,399 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Texas-based Moody Retail Bank Division has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 155,748 shares to 492,595 shares, valued at $18.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 224,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,459 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. Shares for $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7.