Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Irobot (IRBT) by $1.71 Million as Market Value Declined; Tri Pointe Group (TPH) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Holding by $17.82 Million

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd analyzed 14,600 shares as the company's stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 229,518 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc (TPH) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc analyzed 1.48M shares as the company's stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.17M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tri Pointe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 831,071 shares traded. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has declined 3.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $58.34 million for 8.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, down 48.21% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $16.02M for 26.76 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 132.00% EPS growth.