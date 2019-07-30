Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Irobot (IRBT) Position as Share Value Declined; Opaleye Management Has Decreased Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Holding by $2.28 Million; Share Value Rose

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 725,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 704,475 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has risen 11.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR MAINTAINS POTENT ANTI-CHOLESTATIC AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 18/05/2018 – Histolndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 792,002 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Backs 2018 Rev $1.05B-$1.08B; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ iRobot Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRBT); 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.18% or $0.45 from last year’s $1.12 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $18.79 million for 27.83 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 168.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “20 of the Top Stocks to Buy in 2019 (Including the 2 Every Investor Should Own) – The Motley Fool” published on April 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iRobot (IRBT) Up 24.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IRobot (IRBT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “iRobot Corp (IRBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold IRBT shares while 66 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 28.52 million shares or 1.20% more from 28.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 3,632 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.35% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) or 247,100 shares. Moody Bankshares Division has 0% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 33 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Sei Invs has 0.02% invested in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) for 60,911 shares. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 40,653 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.53% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Com accumulated 1.06% or 844,390 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 81,817 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Management reported 1,896 shares. Cwm Ltd Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 384 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by Stacy Michelle, worth $171,000. Weinstein Glen Daniel sold 1,995 shares worth $211,540.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc by 110,000 shares to 560,000 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 304,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerecor Inc.