Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Irobot (IRBT) Position as Stock Value Declined; Mason Street Advisors Boosted Its First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) Position by $856,824

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 811,897 shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 07/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – iRobot Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 10; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 29/05/2018 – iRobot CFO to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 15,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,063 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 21,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 179,764 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $556,631 activity. 128 shares valued at $7,816 were bought by Nickles Robert Clark Jr on Tuesday, May 21. 5,000 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $302,450 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY. Shares for $9,365 were bought by Thaxton Kirk W. 150 shares were bought by Edwards Murray Hamilton, worth $9,428 on Tuesday, February 12. 218 shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT, worth $13,438 on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 57,326 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 34,849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation owns 0.01% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 2.45 million shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 6 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd reported 4,318 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 13,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 0% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 9,596 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,304 shares. Citadel Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 20 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.11% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). 30,453 are owned by Laurion Cap Lp.

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 44,535 shares to 16,676 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 25,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,895 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $4.36 million activity. Weinstein Glen Daniel had sold 1,995 shares worth $211,540. Stacy Michelle sold $171,000 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Tuesday, February 12.

