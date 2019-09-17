Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Increased Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $12.93 Million as Stock Rose; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped by $24.25 Million Its Holding

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.22 million, up from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $107.57. About 1.91 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to March 23; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $242.81. About 4.73 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 18/04/2018 – CAL. DIVISION OF OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH IS PROBING TSLA; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multibilion dollar compensation plan; 03/05/2018 – Famed short-seller Jim Chanos said the “theatrics” were intended to mask Tesla’s “rapidly deteriorating finances.”; 09/05/2018 – CtW Investment Cites James Murdoch Lack of Relevant Experience to Serve on Tesla Board; 30/03/2018 – Jalopnik: U.S. Labor Agency Files Amended Complaint Against Tesla For Alleged Worker Rights Violations; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 21/03/2018 – Elon Musk doesn’t have to stay CEO to get a $50 billion payout from Tesla; 15/05/2018 – TESLA MODEL 3 PRODUCTION TO ‘LIKELY EXCEED’ 500 CARS PER DAY THIS WEEK, SAYS ELON MUSK – ELECTREK; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Executives Rejected Adding Warnings Due to Concerns Over Effectiveness, Costs; 29/03/2018 – Instinet’s Shah Says Tesla Has Tremendous Momentum in Electric Vehicles (Video)

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $69.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816. 102,880 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon.

