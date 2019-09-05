Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Tesla (TSLA) Position by $6.81 Million; Discovery Capital Management Lowered Its Intelsat S A (I) Position by $6.14 Million

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 409,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51M, down from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.04. About 865,079 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $8.19 during the last trading session, reaching $228.87. About 5.19M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/04/2018 – Tesla Braces for Steeper China Taxes (Video); 18/04/2018 – Tesla’s Key Statistic in Autopilot Defense Comes Under Scrutiny; 12/04/2018 – NTSB: Tesla Remains a Party to Other Ongoing Crash Investigations; 02/04/2018 – The National Transportation Safety Board is ‘unhappy’ about Tesla’s decision to release information on an investigation of a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system; 22/05/2018 – TESLA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON OFFICIAL WECHAT ACCOUNT; 16/04/2018 – Tesla temporarily shuts down Model 3 production in Fremont; 23/05/2018 – Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s board against proposal to require independent chairman; 10/04/2018 – BP: TESLA BATTERY AT WIND FARM WILL HELP MANAGE INTERMITTENCY; 12/04/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Ford to ramp up Lincoln rollout in China in bid to catch rivals

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.40 earnings per share, down 180.00% or $3.15 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 184,700 shares to 289,448 shares, valued at $34.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

