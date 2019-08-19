Gvo Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding by $6.81 Million; Share Value Rose; As 3M Co. (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Patten & Patten Has Cut Its Stake by $1.27 Million

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 54.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $226.27. About 2.95M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 29/03/2018 – Tesla Says Issue Has Affected Fewer Than 0.02% of Possible Model S Cars; 18/04/2018 – Slate: Tesla Is Starting to Sound a Little Like Donald Trump; 23/05/2018 – Musk Suggests Big Oil Is Behind Critical Media Coverage of Tesla; 24/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: No one hurt after Tesla crashes into Florida gymSE-010TU; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 15/05/2018 – TESLA: EUROPE ACCIDENT APPEARED TO BE A HIGH-SPEED COLLISION; 25/04/2018 – Mapbox Hires Former Tesla Autopilot Designer to Rethink Driverless-Car Maps; 06/03/2018 – Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Elon Musk touts a test drive of Tesla’s highly-anticipated electric semis; 02/05/2018 – Tesla rival Nikola Motor says Tesla’s electric semi truck is infringing on their patents

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 10.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 6,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 50,696 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, down from 56,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.45. About 991,694 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,489 shares to 93,648 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy & Associates invested in 3.78% or 101,230 shares. East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,383 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.08% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd holds 2,700 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance Bank N A invested in 2,304 shares. 39,966 are held by Dubuque Bank And Trust. Valmark Advisers reported 1,447 shares. Conning Inc has 1.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Family Cap has 15,979 shares. Asset Mgmt One holds 0.32% or 287,457 shares. 1,375 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Ironwood Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 976 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc holds 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 7,449 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 414,936 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company owns 116,027 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M also bought $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816.