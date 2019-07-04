Gvo Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Irobot (IRBT) as Valuation Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Value Declined While Bell State Bank & Trust Has Boosted Holding

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 23,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,717 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 18,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 2.49M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 34.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 42,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 344,068 shares traded. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has risen 48.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 19 TO 22 PCT; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT 1Q REV. $217.1M, EST. $214.3M; 26/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $61; 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – INCREASING FULL-YEAR 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR EARNINGS PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 245,672 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.26% or 1.83 million shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.02% or 21,406 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Company reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 7,783 are held by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated reported 870,705 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Indemnity Co stated it has 16,134 shares or 4.62% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Hldg Llc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.06% or 2.17M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 166,617 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 131,070 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Intact Invest Management holds 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 11,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,284 shares to 43,135 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 77,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,955 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $114.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 17,500 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $6.41 million activity. Stacy Michelle sold $171,000 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. $1.06M worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) was sold by Cerda Christian. Angle Colin M sold $1.00 million worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Monday, January 7. Another trade for 1,995 shares valued at $211,540 was sold by Weinstein Glen Daniel.

Analysts await iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 91.89% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.37 per share. IRBT’s profit will be $841,604 for 760.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by iRobot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -96.43% negative EPS growth.

