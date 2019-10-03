Gvo Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Tesla (TSLA); Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Holding Held by Tieton Capital Management Llc

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The institutional investor held 157,570 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 143,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Health Insurance Innovations for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 369,738 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS: NO FINDINGS COMMUNICATED YET; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21; 14/05/2018 – P2 CAPITAL PARTNERS – HAVE HAD/MAY HAVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, BOARD MEMBERS, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS OF HEALTH INSURANCE

Gvo Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 290% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $14.22 during the last trading session, reaching $228.91. About 11.27 million shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 26/03/2018 – Some of the gags include Facebook’s logo turning into Russian cyrillic, Tesla’s self-driving trucks and failed start-up Juicero getting its own building; 04/04/2018 – Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk has said in the past that China is “so huge” it may ultimately pass the U.S. in sales for the electric vehicle company; 14/05/2018 – Tesla Takes Step Toward Shanghai Factory; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Shareholder Urges Board to Name an Independent Chairman; 29/03/2018 – Gregory Vousvounis: Tesla Learns About Reflexivity; 02/04/2018 – The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board was responding to Tesla’s announcement on Friday that the Tesla Model X involved in the crash had activated its Autopilot system moments before the March 23 mishap; 29/03/2018 – Tesla shares are on pace for their worth monthly performance as the electric car company faced a federal investigation and after a recent Moody’s downgrade; 12/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, TESLA QUICKLY ERASE GAINS OFF THE OPEN; 28/03/2018 – “Downfall” $TSLA bondholder edition; 14/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Barrier to entry: China’s restrictions on U.S. imports

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $114.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE:HLX) by 232,565 shares to 274,555 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 11.28 million shares or 19.55% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Prtn invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Lyon Street Cap Ltd Com has 72,448 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). 125 are held by Ftb Advisors Inc. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). River Road Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Martin & Com Tn holds 0.26% or 33,871 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.31% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Pnc Services Gp stated it has 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Gilder Gagnon Howe Company holds 0% or 13,940 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 21,757 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ).

More notable recent Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HIIQ Announces the Proposed Addition of Two New Independent Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Health Insurance Innovations Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Primerica Rises 27% in a Year: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Health Insurance Innovations Is Jumping Today – Motley Fool” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. 360 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $79,816 were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts has invested 0.51% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Moreover, Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.07% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 86,140 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 10,394 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 183,434 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Hsbc Holding Public Limited has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Baillie Gifford has invested 3.18% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Earnest Prtn Llc holds 57 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 1,993 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Llc Tn holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. 955 are held by Homrich And Berg. Manchester Capital Management Lc invested 0.21% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).