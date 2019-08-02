GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC) Stock Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Peel Hunt; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has 1.89 Sentiment

GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC) stock Buy was reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Friday morning.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 68 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 36 sold and decreased their stakes in Enphase Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 44.45 million shares, up from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Enphase Energy Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 36.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming firm in Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and internationally. The company has market cap of 3.33 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Sports Labels, Gaming Labels, B2B, Non-core, and Corporate. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

The stock decreased 1.82% or GBX 10.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 572.6. About 437,151 shares traded. GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. for 4.66 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 6.04 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 1.86% invested in the company for 450,475 shares. The California-based Old West Investment Management Llc has invested 1% in the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 123,563 shares.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 313.54 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.