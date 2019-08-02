GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC) Investors: Peel Hunt Keeps “Buy” Rating; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) Sentiment Is 2.58

Peel Hunt restate their “Buy” rating on shares of GVC Holdings Plc (LON:GVC) in a report issued to investors and clients on Friday, 2 August.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) investors sentiment increased to 2.58 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.57, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 103 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 40 decreased and sold stakes in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 57.27 million shares, up from 49.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 25 Increased: 75 New Position: 28.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.43. About 400,333 shares traded. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has declined 22.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED CRYSVITA (BUROSUMAB) TO TREAT ADULTS & CHILDREN AGES 1 YR & OLDER WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, AN INHERITED FORM OF RICKETS; 17/05/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce Topline Phase 3 Study Results Demonstrating Superiority of Crysvita® (burosumab) Treatment to Oral Phosphate and Active Vitamin D in Children with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – PHASE 3 STUDY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 15/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX & KYOWA KIRIN REPORT TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Rentschler Fill Solutions and Ultragenyx start fill & finish collaboration for the US commercial supply of drug product Mepsevii; 23/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR CRYSVITA; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma Ureagenesis Normalized in One Patient and Further Increased by 24 Weeks

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. for 497,899 shares. Highline Capital Management L.P. owns 610,063 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has 1.55% invested in the company for 580,000 shares. The Norway-based Sector Gamma As has invested 0.73% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,858 shares.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The firm is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase , an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis.

The stock decreased 1.89% or GBX 11 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 572.2. About 474,339 shares traded. GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.