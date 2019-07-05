Guyasuta Investment Advisors Trimmed By $386,950 Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; HOSHIZAKI ELECTRIC CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (HSHIF) Shorts Decreased By 33.75%

HOSHIZAKI ELECTRIC CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) had a decrease of 33.75% in short interest. HSHIF’s SI was 132,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 33.75% from 200,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1329 days are for HOSHIZAKI ELECTRIC CO LTD ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:HSHIF)’s short sellers to cover HSHIF’s short positions. It closed at $71.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,550 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 205,845 shares with $22.53M value, down from 209,395 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $80.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $103.47. About 870,431 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS 10 PCT CAP ON INVESTMENT LENDING IS NOW REDUNANT GIVEN SLOWDOWN IN LENDING; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 27 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, February 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $120 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $123 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $127 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aimz Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,108 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 373,763 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners holds 2.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 64,278 shares. Hourglass Ltd holds 4,485 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,436 shares. Park Corporation Oh holds 0.08% or 12,334 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 3,790 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Citigroup invested in 422,470 shares. Thomas White Interest has 10,109 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 36,114 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Callahan Ltd Liability Corp owns 93,786 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Eagle Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,365 shares. Westchester Mgmt Inc holds 52 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 727,278 shares.