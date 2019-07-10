Guyasuta Investment Advisors Stake in Republic Svcs (RSG) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose; Expedia Group (Call) (EXPE) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Lowered Its Holding by $1.37 Million

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (Call) (EXPE) by 18.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 2,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 11,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 180,853 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has risen 3.93% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.44B; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.36; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY ROOM NIGHT GROWTH 15 PCT VS 12 PCT LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC – QTRLY GROSS BOOKINGS, INCLUDING HOMEAWAY, INCREASED $3.6 BILLION OR 15% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $27.2 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 404,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 million, down from 410,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 97,211 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 6.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.73 per share. RSG’s profit will be $250.30 million for 28.01 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.85% EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 1.80M shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $79.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 27.03% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.11 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $209.95 million for 23.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.57 actual EPS reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.37% EPS growth.

