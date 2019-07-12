Guyasuta Investment Advisors Stake in Mastercard (MA) Trimmed as Valuation Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Position in Biogen (BIIB) Has Decreased by $6.84 Million

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 28,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,616 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, down from 67,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $231.1. About 922,775 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen Expects Deal to Close in 2Q; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 11/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen and the badly needed gene therapy acquisition that got away; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,056 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.81 million, down from 190,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $278.98. About 1.73M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 80,860 shares to 350,560 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 earnings per share, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 7.73 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 39,870 shares to 174,720 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,511 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.88B for 38.32 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

