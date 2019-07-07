Guyasuta Investment Advisors Stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Cut by $3.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Oak Ridge Investments Has Decreased American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) Holding by $715,594; Share Value Declined

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 20.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 34,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,209 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.78 million, down from 165,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 1.02 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters New (AEO) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 32,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 649,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, down from 681,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 2.89 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO)

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup accumulated 231,410 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 972,460 shares. 10,358 are held by Aimz Invest Advisors Lc. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Da Davidson holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 36,935 shares. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 5,378 shares. 7,635 are held by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Limited Com. Kistler accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Sei owns 318,874 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 4,789 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc reported 4,958 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 181,566 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 226,266 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.46 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,732 shares to 71,900 shares, valued at $9.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc Com by 26,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Descartes Systems Grp (NASDAQ:DSGX).