Guyasuta Investment Advisors Raised Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $486,964; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Acropolis Investment Management Has Lowered Holding by $338,884 as Market Valuation Declined

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,691 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, down from 15,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 108,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 5.28 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,988 shares to 252,955 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 163,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,352 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Product Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. Texas Instruments – Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “It Looks Like Nvidia Stock Is Shaking out of its Downturn – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News for Jul 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership accumulated 897,026 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.76% or 32,751 shares in its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh holds 266,667 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Allen Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tcw Inc accumulated 0.03% or 26,740 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 12,367 were reported by Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has 198,483 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0.38% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Colony Grp Ltd Liability reported 17,479 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The North Carolina-based First Citizens Financial Bank And Company has invested 0.33% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $25.20 million activity. 1,435 shares were sold by Barker Ellen, worth $145,203 on Thursday, January 31. $9.19 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K on Thursday, January 31. $3.37 million worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by DELAGI R GREGORY. CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M worth of stock or 14,749 shares. Shares for $683,813 were sold by BLINN MARK A on Tuesday, January 29. Another trade for 7,800 shares valued at $785,791 was made by Kozanian Hagop H on Wednesday, January 30.

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87 million and $634.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 95,685 shares to 851,667 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbr Ltd holds 1,280 shares. Samlyn Cap Llc holds 1.71% or 292,034 shares. 197,238 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc stated it has 8,250 shares. Farmers invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 14.05M shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Ellington Group Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Financial Counselors Incorporated accumulated 0.81% or 77,458 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum has invested 1.69% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blair William & Com Il has 315,933 shares. 4,029 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Ltd Co. Bluestein R H Communication reported 1.43% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd Liability Com reported 8,446 shares.