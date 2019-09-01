Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $319,040 as Market Valuation Rose; As Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Polar Securities Has Decreased Stake by $1.62 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.62 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 70,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 507,501 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.80M, down from 578,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 170,360 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET BUYS BELL NURSERY; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 301,118 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $29.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in One Madison Corp by 545,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in One Madison Corp.

