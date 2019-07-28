Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Pepsico (PEP) Stake; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Raised Its Cognex Com (CGNX) Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Cognex Corp Com (CGNX) stake by 27.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 223,030 shares as Cognex Corp Com (CGNX)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 1.04M shares with $52.80 million value, up from 815,039 last quarter. Cognex Corp Com now has $7.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 2.36M shares traded or 77.06% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 1.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,550 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 234,375 shares with $28.72M value, down from 236,925 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $183.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.58 million shares traded or 7.97% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 19 by Macquarie Research. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 4,921 shares to 153,401 valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Inc stake by 1,129 shares and now owns 40,511 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Pepsi Reports Positive Q2 Sales – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Coca-Cola Stock Looks Overextended After Earnings Pop – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Great Value Stocks to Buy This July – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Earnings Reports to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Com owns 2.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 95,712 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bessemer Gru Inc invested in 1.45% or 3.07 million shares. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Com Pa has 0.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mraz Amerine & Associates owns 2,878 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. American Rech Mngmt invested in 71,331 shares. Miles Cap has invested 0.82% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt stated it has 260,328 shares. Martin Com Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 8,616 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 474,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth has invested 3.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 43,310 were reported by Sumitomo Life Insur. Nexus Invest owns 6,000 shares. Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested in 231,819 shares.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognex Corporation (CGNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Macro Issues Continue to Drag on Cognex’s Q2 Earnings Results? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cognex Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CGNX) ROE Of 18% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.31% stake. Schroder Inv Mgmt, Maine-based fund reported 716,448 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 198,398 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.07% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 211,216 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 218 shares. Virtu Ltd has 17,256 shares. Raymond James & has 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 178,985 shares. Dock Street Asset Management Inc owns 2.7% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 155,637 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 20,250 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 55,859 shares. Principal holds 0.04% or 905,254 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Stephens Ar reported 2,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 147,722 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Needham maintained Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) rating on Friday, February 15. Needham has “Buy” rating and $58 target.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc decreased Realpage Inc Com (NASDAQ:RP) stake by 15,698 shares to 2.09 million valued at $126.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) stake by 8,332 shares and now owns 1.41 million shares. Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) was reduced too.