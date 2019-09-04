Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; FC GLOBAL REALTY (FCRE) Shorts Lowered By 37.93%

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 8.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 9,050 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 100,523 shares with $11.23M value, down from 109,573 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $98.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 1.98M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – GNA AXLES LTD GNAA.NS SAYS LOAN FOR PURPOSE OF PROCURING MACHINERY FOR MANUFACTURE OF AXLES SHAFTS FOR LCV’S, SMALL PICK UPS AND SUV’S AT KAPURTHALA; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 20,362 shares to 248,255 valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) stake by 39,870 shares and now owns 174,720 shares. Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.05% above currents $117.33 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Berenberg.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.31 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.