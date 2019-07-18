Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $319,040; Stock Price Rose; Tile Shop Holdings (TTS) Holder Lapides Asset Management Increased Holding by $717,500 as Stock Price Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTS) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 143,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 665,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 522,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tile Shop Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 520,645 shares traded or 20.62% up from the average. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has declined 33.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TTS News: 16/03/2018 – The Tile Shop introduces the Avenue and Décor collection of decorative, encaustic-look tiles; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – REITERATES ITS PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED ANNUAL OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TILE SHOP HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 6.8%; 30/04/2018 – Recycled roofing tiles get a second life as stunning wall tiles with the Parkway collection; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q EPS 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tile Shop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTS); 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Management Exits Position in Tile Shop; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 19/04/2018 – Tile Shop Holdings 1Q Gross Margin 70.3%; 14/05/2018 – Tile Shop at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 1.68 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 44,560 shares to 208,900 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Comp (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 91,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..

More notable recent Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Tile Shop to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Tile Shop Holdings Q4 miss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks That Could Make Big Moves on Earnings This Month – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adtalem to Buy OnCourse Learning’s Financial Services Unit – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TTS Group ASA: Results from Bondholders’ meeting Oslo Stock Exchange:TTS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.84 million activity. KAMIN PETER H bought $90,420 worth of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.11 million for 13.05 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Corporation Offers A Well-Supported Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton dips on mixed results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “VanEck Refreshes Alternative Energy ETF, Changes Ticker to â€œSMOGâ€ – ETF Trends” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Dividend Machine Eaton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 32,355 shares to 135,687 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

