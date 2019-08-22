Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $355,905 as Stock Price Rose; As Yandex N V (YNDX) Stock Price Rose, Prince Street Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $2.56 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 135,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 103,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 4.74 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 75,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 436,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 511,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 779,430 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CenturyLink (CTL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 83,000 shares were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K, worth $991,261. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Dev Indraneel. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,775 shares to 775,766 shares, valued at $32.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 404,799 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clark Estates New York has invested 0.37% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 99,710 shares. Quantitative Invest Limited has invested 0.67% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fiduciary Management Wi holds 15.51 million shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 23,086 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs Inc has 36,641 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 164,630 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 0.03% or 127,101 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.16% or 316,334 shares in its portfolio. Lorber David A accumulated 5,671 shares or 1.87% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 362,250 shares. Essex Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Kentucky Retirement owns 41,577 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.