Guyasuta Investment Advisors Holds Position in Texas Instrs (TXN); Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Holds Stake in Abm Industries (ABM)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Abm Industries Inc (ABM) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 924 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 59,649 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17B, up from 58,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Abm Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 434,474 shares traded or 24.47% up from the average. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 26C; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Ended 1Q With Total Debt, Including Standby Letters of Credit, of $1.3 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 07/05/2018 – ABM RESOURCES IN NON-BINDING HOA W/ NEWCREST FOR NT PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries: Revised Guidance Is Primarily Result of Impact for U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 108,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 3.81 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Advsrs has 82,332 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 19,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Marietta Investment Prns Limited Com reported 3,000 shares. American Grp has invested 1.66% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Destination Wealth has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Richard C Young And Company Limited has invested 1.28% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hendley & Inc reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Convergence Invest Prtn Lc holds 20,665 shares. Stearns Financial Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Shufro Rose & Limited Com holds 2.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 194,687 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1.02% stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cullinan Assocs Inc accumulated 93,828 shares. 10,361 are owned by Ftb Advsr. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 375,521 shares or 3.42% of the stock.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 1,859 shares to 117,304 shares, valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,943 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 15 shares. Keybank National Association Oh owns 32,881 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Etrade Mgmt Ltd reported 17,017 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Palouse Cap Management accumulated 8,908 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 400 were reported by Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust. Rhumbline Advisers holds 198,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 5,740 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 13,350 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 77,985 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 47,498 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated owns 1.24 million shares. Fmr Lc owns 6.35M shares.

